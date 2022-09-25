TT face Thailand in King's Cup third place match

Angus Eve - Marvin Hamilton

TRINIDAD AND Tobago men's football team will go into action in the third-place match of the King's Cup 2022 against hosts Thailand at the Chiang Mai Stadium from 6.30 am (TT time) on Sunday. Tajikistan and Malaysia will meet in the final two hours later.

TT coach Angus Eve put this players through their final paces on Saturday evening at the Nice Place Sporting Academy training field. Goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup who left the pitch with a neck injury in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Tajikistan, has been declared fit by the medical staff and will be eligible for selection on Sunday.

Thailand coach Mano Polking apologised to the home fans after the War Elephants failed to reach the King's Cup final following their penalty shoot-out defeat to Malaysia in Chiang Mai on Thursday night.

"I have to apologise to all Thai fans for failing to help the Thai team reach the final of the King's Cup," said Polking,

Asked about the third-place play-off game against Trinidad and Tobago, the Brazilian said: "We will keep fighting. We try to do our best in every game. Although this is not the final, we are looking forward."

Should the match end in a draw after regulation time, a winner will be decided via a penalty shootout.

TT lost two previous friendlies to the hosts, 3-2 in 2004 and 1-0 in 2018.