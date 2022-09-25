Teams confirmed for CPL playoffs

Guyana Amazon Warriors players celebrate after beating the Trinbago Knight Riders, on Saturday, by 37 runs during the Hero Caribbean Premier League Twenty20 match, at Providence Stadium in East Bank Demerara, Guyana. - CPL T20

THE four teams, who will feature in the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) playoffs, have been confirmed after the match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Kings was abandoned, on Sunday.

Not a ball was bowled between Tallawahs and Kings because of rain at Providence Stadium in East Bank Demerara, Guyana.

Barbados Royals, Kings, Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors will compete in the playoffs, bowling off on Tuesday at Providence.

Amazon Warriors (nine points) are now in fourth position, but can move into second place with a win over Royals in Guyana on Sunday night in the final preliminary match.

Royals will finish in first place as they are on 16 points. Second-placed Kings (nine points) and third-placed Tallawahs (nine points) can slip in the standings depending on the result between Amazon Warriors and Royals.

Four-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders finished last with seven points and will miss the playoffs for the first time in the ten-year history of the CPL. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots also failed to qualify for the playoffs ending in fifth place with eight points.