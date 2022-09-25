Soca Warriors lose 2-1 in King's Cup third-place playoff

Trinidad and Toabago's Kareem Moses (12) goes airborne for a header against Thailand, on Sunday, during the King's Cup third playoff match, at the Chiang Mai Stadium, Thailand. - TTFA Media

TRINIDAD and Tobago men’s senior football team finished fourth in the King’s Cup after losing 2-1 to host country Thailand in the third-place playoff at the Chiang Mai Stadium, on Sunday.

Thailand opened the scoring in the 21st minute through Channarong Promsrikaew.

TT were fortunate to draw level as Kritsada Kaman scored an own goal in the 61st minute.

Thailand did not take long to regain the lead as Supachok Sarachat converted in the 72nd minute which proved to be the winning goal.

TT ended the King’s Cup winless after falling 2-1 to Tajikistan in the semifinals, on Thursday.