Soca Harmony sings sweet tune to clinch Carib Derby

Veteran jockey Nobel Abrego, right, aboard Soca Harmony, finishes first, followed by Crown Prince, ridden by Brian Boodramsingh, in the Carib Trinidad Derby Stakes, on the Republic Day horse racing at the Santa Rosa Race Park, Arima. - AYANNA KINSALE

SOCA HARMONY proved that her victory at the Midsummer Classic, on Emancipation Day (August 1) was no fluke when she got the better of 2022 Guineas winner and pre-race favourite Crown Prince to clinch the Carib Trinidad Derby, at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima on Saturday.

This was the feature race on Saturday, as the Arima Race Club (ARC) staged their Race Day 16

campaign.

Shareef, ridden by Omar Mohammed, set the pace early with Princess Aruna (with Tristan Phillips aboard), but Crown Prince (ridden by Brian Boodramsingh) and Bay View (ridden by Dillon Khelawan) moving ahead of Princess Aruna to challenge Shareef.

Soca Harmony (ridden by Nobel Abrego) steadily moved from the middle of the pack to join Crown Prince in front, as Shareef started to fade, under pressure, in the 2,000-metre race.

Entering the final bend, Soca Harmony turned up the heat on her stablemate Crown Prince and it proved vital as she recorded a two-and-three-quarter length victory over the 3-5 odds-on favourite.

At the end of the seven-race card on Saturday, Brian Boodramsingh was the top jockey with two wins and, in the trainers category, Lester Alexis claimed a pair of victories.

Race Day 17 is scheduled for October 29.