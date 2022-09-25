San Fernando TML crowned primary school chess champions

TT Chess Association president Sonja Johnson, third from left (back row) with students and teachers of San Fernando TML, winners of the Primary Schools Online Chess Championships. -

TWINS TRISTAN and Taydan Balliram spearheaded the crowning of San Fernando TML as champions of the 2022 Primary Schools’ Online Chess Championship recently.

After six rounds of play, the twins were tied for first place overall while Scarborough RC’s female contender Alexandra Kumar battled to bronze. The Balliram brothers finished on 5.5 points each and Kumar, five points.

The prize for best female performance however, went to the next highest ranking female who also scored five points – Adaya Johnson of Maria Regina Grade School.

After calculating the total points of the top four participants from each school, San Fernando TML (17 points) were adjudged overall winners courtesy top performances from the Balliram twins and their schoolmates Aiden Tinnie and Samaara Ali.

In second place were 2021 winners Cedar Grove Private. They scored 14.5 points with strong performances coming from brothers Adrian and Dominic Allum, Denae Headley and Karishma Rampersad.

Maria Regina (13.5 points) were third overall with good contributions coming from Johnson, Luke Gillette and Daniel Ince.

The prize-giving ceremony was held at C3 Centre, San Fernando on September 17.

Trinidad and Tobago Chess Association president Sonja Johnson said, “I am very pleased that once again the TTCA was able to host an online event that saw an increase in the level of participation in terms of number of schools as well as participants.

“I am especially thrilled that the format also allowed for players from Tobago to play and this is aligned with the TTCA’s objectives of promoting inclusivity.”

The TTCA thanked chief arbiter FA Roderick Noel, and assistant arbiters David Martin and Keevin James for their assistance in making the event a success.

They also credited players, coaches and parents for their support and C3 Centre for sponsoring the event, providing the venue and extending its support to encourage youth development through chess.