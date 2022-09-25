Richards Jr, Correia selected for Latin Amateur Golf Champs

TRINIDAD AND Tobago golfers Christopher Richards Jr and Zico Correia have been selected to compete at the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championships (LACC) at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Puerto Rico.

The three-day tournament takes place from January 12-15.

Richards Jr and Correia, alongside of a host of the region’s top players, will be gunning for the prestigious prize of an invitation to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club and an exemption into the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool.

The winner also receives full exemption into the Amateur Championships, US Amateur Championships and any other USGA (United States Golf Association) Amateur Championships.

The LACC was founded by The Masters Tournament, The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, and USGA, and established to develop amateur talent throughout Central American, South America, Mexico and the Caribbean.

The annual event moves to top courses around Latin America and showcases the sport’s rising talent in the region.

A statement issued by the TT Golf Association on Wednesday credited its president Wayne Baptiste and his executive for “their instrumental efforts in pursuing various avenues and securing world ranking tournaments locally, in order to afford these elite golfers such visibility globally.”