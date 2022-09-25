Police, EU offer hydroponics training for migrants, locals

Graduates of the Shape programme are presented with certificates of participation on Friday at the PSL building, Couva. - Photo courtesy TTPS

A NUMBER of Venezuelan migrants were among a group of 37 participants who graduated after completing a Sustainable Hydroponics Agricultural Programme for young Entrepreneurs (Shape) on Friday.

The programme initially a venture of the various police youth clubs was expanded with funding from the European Union's International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Sgt Jacey Small of the Central Division's Community-Oriented Policing Section directed the programme.

A statement from the police on Saturday said the participants are now poised to become young agricultural entrepreneurs.

It ran from August to September and culminated with the participants getting certificates during a graduation ceremony held at the PSL Building, Couva.

They were trained in hydroponics and traditional agricultural methods, financial management and sales strategy.

Supt Subhash Ramkhelawan said police youth clubs are "still working with young people in the country to have positive change.”

"We understand the importance of proactively working with our young people and we are making a strong commitment to continue working with IOM through our TTPS police youth club organisation which officially started its movement in 1974."

There are now over 100 established clubs with over 7,000 members.

Small, one of the coordinators, said the project will improve the lives of the participants and the wider communities.

"The project, which will be an ongoing one, is targeting young people in the Central Division, providing alternative avenues to increase their capacity and providing an avenue to be self-sustainable while contributing to the greater good of their communities," Small said.

"What we are aiming to do is to ensure that young people can self-sustain, ensuring employment and tackling and addressing the issue of food security in the country. Although training ended the project is an ongoing one and it aims to be replicated throughout the Central Division and more so throughout TT."