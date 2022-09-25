Parasram, medics honoured for pandemic service

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh with, from left, national award recipients Prof Christine Carrington, Dr Roshan Parasram, Dr Michelle Trotman, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards and Dr Avery Hinds at NAPA, Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Members of the Ministry of Health team that kept TT up-to-date on covid19-related happenings over the past years were celebrated with national awards on Saturday night.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram received the Order of the Republic of TT for his work in the sphere of public health while epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds, principal medical officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, UWI lecturer and thoracic care medical specialist Dr Michelle Trotman, and virologist Prof Christine Carrington all received the Chaconia gold medal.

According to a release from the Office of the President, Parasram served the country “with distinction during the uncertainty and disruption” of the pandemic, giving unwavering, distinguished and outstanding service to TT.

“He stewarded the nation through highs and lows, his unflappable demeanour and professional approach providing much needed calm amidst the covid19 storm. He quickly became a household name as he tirelessly provided updates and critical information, engaging the media and public daily.”

Speaking to members of the media after the ceremony at NAPA, Port of Spain, Parasram said his goal was never an award. He just did the best he could and tried to keep as many people alive as possible.

"I want to thank the health care workers first of all for their service and diligence. None of us from the health team would really be here without all the hands on deck of the 17,000 health care workers across the country, that have provided and continue to provide yeoman service to the people of TT. We are just here representing all of them collectively."

He said no one person could have done what was necessary to deal with the pandemic. It was a team effort so he was not surprised other members of the ministry team also received awards. He wished all health care workers could be given some kind of honour in the future.

Parasram said he believed the pandemic was coming to an end.

"I think in TT we're getting to a more manageable state but covid19 has really taught us that the uncertainty of a virus never disappears, so we wait and see what happens."

He added that he was heading to the PAHO/WHO's 57th Directing Council in Washington on Sunday morning so he hoped to celebrate on his return.

The President's office said Abdool-Richards – a director of the Heroes Foundation and an executive board member of The Shelter – was a sterling contributor to healthcare delivery during the pandemic.

“Her leadership was instrumental during the development and implementation of the parallel health care system which provided care to covid19 patients while reducing stress on the main health care system.”

Abdool-Richards told Sunday Newsday she was humbled to have been nominated and given the award.

“This award reflects the collective work of a healthcare team of 17,000 led by the chief medical officer, who has consistently demonstrated inspirational leadership with humility. Without their selfless and diligent national service, we would not be here.”

She expressed her thanks and gratitude to the people in the various ministries, NGOs, multilateral agencies, diplomatic missions, chambers and private sector bodies who collaborated and supported the ministry team and the part they played in the national response to the pandemic.

“We were united by purpose – to save the lives and livelihoods of our countrymen while ensuring the resilience of our national economy.”

She said the team also grateful to the members of the public who offered kind words of encouragement and support.

“Your kindness and compassion kept us motivated especially in the most difficult of times.”

Hinds led the country’s epidemiological strategy and helped people to understand covid19. He also prepared the framework and proposal for the establishment of the Epidemiology Division and provided technical expertise in communicable diseases and emergency response at the Caribbean Public Health Agency between 2014 and 2019.

He told the media he was grateful that the hard work of the team was recognised. He said he would have been disappointed if less of the team members won awards because it was a team effort. He also recognised those who worked with them in their various departments.

"We are really grateful also to our families who supported us and who stood by us while we virtually abandoned them for a little bit to do the work we had to do."

Trotman enrolled nursing assistants and registered nurses during the pandemic and was instrumental in the development of national guidelines for the management of covid19 patients.

“She pioneered the tiered respiratory training programme at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex and played a pivotal role in the development of the Doctor in Pulmonary Medicine post-graduate degree programme," the President's office said.

Carrington, professor of molecular genetics and virology, was the 2022 Anthony N Sabga laureate for science and technology, serves on the Technical Advisory Group on Immunization to the ministry, the UWI covid19 task force, and on international boards and organisations.