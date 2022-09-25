NGC signals intent to buy Banyan film archives

Bruce Paddington, film-maker and founder of Banyan Productions. - MARK LYNDERSAY

BANYAN Productions' vast original-format and digital video archive, much of what includes precious decades-old footage of TT's cultural icons and events, may soon be in the care of the National Gas Company (NGC), the state-owned company's president Mark Loquan revealed on Thursday.

Loquan made the surprising disclosure at the first of a three-day series called Banyan Retrospective as part of the TT Film Festival's (ttff) showings at Nalis in Port of Spain.

He suggested the NGC's acquisition will mean greater public access to the archive.

"(It is our) great privilege to announce that NGC is pursuing acquiring this archive and will from here forward, be joint custodians of this massive vault of Caribbean memory and history," Loquan said.

"The other party to this ownership is of course the users and viewers of such historical data."

Loquan said as a state enterprise that is heavily invested in the preservation of TT's arts and culture, NGC views the Banyan archives "as a national heirloom that we cannot afford to lose."

"So much of our long-term sustainability depends on understanding our journey and protecting our heritage; on leveraging the strengths of our past to feed future growth and to understand our own identity.

"Therefore, when we were presented with the opportunity to pursue ownership of these archives on behalf of the people of TT, we did not hesitate."

Film-maker and university lecturer Bruce Paddington founded Banyan Productions in 1974, shortly before Christopher Laird, another future prolific film-maker, joined the company within a year, taking it from a sole proprietorship to a limited liability company, along with theatre icon Tony "Sprangalang" Hall, who died in October, 2020.

The company made its name being producing local content for Trinidad and Tobago Television on an array of themes and topics on the Gayelle series.

Laird, speaking with Sunday Newsday on Friday, confirmed NGC's interest in the acquisition. But he said the procedures are still being ironed out and agreements are yet to be signed.

Asked how long he expected the deal to be completed and for all agreements to be signed, Laird replied, "Soon, hopefully."

"They're a big corporation. They have a lot to deal with, so we'll see how it goes."

Laird said he is optimistic that a company such as NGC, with its reputation for the promotion of TT culture, is the ideal party to take over the "treasure trove" of content.

"We're very confident. Mr Loquan's speech (on Thursday) was extremely eloquent and ticked all the boxes about why an archive (like Banyan's) is valued from a cultural, from a social and an economic point of view. This is very unusual for a big corporation to be able to get that."

Laird said the company's efforts in trying to get other major companies to do something similar to NGC over the last decade have been "dismal."

The collection comprises some 2,500 video files, 500 of which are completed programmes, and the rest of which are raw and unedited, spanning back to the company's foundation in 1975.

Most of the archives were stored at a property near to Adam Smith Square in Woodbrook but were moved when rent became unsustainable.

Much of it is now housed safely at the National Archives in Port of Spain.

Practically all of Banyan's collection has been digitised and stored on multiple platforms, rendering the physical recordings obsolete, even though they may have nostalgic value.

Loquan said the archive will ensure future local film-makers have ample source material of vintage TT.

"The volume of blockbuster movies and TV programmes today that are set in past eras highlights the fascination of the modern viewer with the past.

"With relatively little of the post-colonial Caribbean represented in film and TV, the stories that can be parsed from the archives are a goldmine of inspiration for creative content. By providing raw material to feed our creative industries, the archives represent an engine for economic diversification and sustainable development."

Loquan said, as "future custodians of this resource," the company intends to partner with a third party to manage it to help "connect our supply with demand and ensure the Banyan archives are put to best use – that our stories survive and thrive in the modern age."

This, he said, will include circulating more content for public education and to guide research and development.

Loquan's announcement thrilled Laird's long-time friend and industry colleague, Errol Fabien, who co-founded Gayelle Television with him in 2004.

Fabien wrote on his social media profile saying he only found out when Loquan spoke at Nalis.

Fabien said he and Laird were discussing Banyan finding a suitable buyer just a couple weeks before Thursday's announcement from the NGC president.

“(At Nalis) Mark Loquan from NGC, a film-maker himself, delivered the feature address. Papa! in the middle of the address he announce that NGC is buying the Banyan Archive...brrrrr...what???!!!" Fabien wrote.

"It was not two weeks ago Christopher and I had lunch and he was lamenting that people keep carrying him to the verge, promising to buy the archive and pulling out at the last minute...Wow. Out of the clear blue sky."