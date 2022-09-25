Li, Hosein shine at Powerlifting Champs in Barbados

TT's Krystan Hosein (74kg) competes at the Kure Strongfest Powerlifting Championship in Barbados earlier in September. -

NEWLY APPOINTED Trinidad and Tobago Powerlifting Federation trustee Ruth Li was crowned overall female invitational champion while vice-president Krystan Hosein swept the 74 kilogrammes category at the Kure Strongfest Powerlifting Championship in Barbados on September 3.

Li, competing in the 47kg category, scored an overall 80 International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) points in this division and successfully held off her Surinamese, Guyanese and Barbadian opponents.

Similarly, Hosein topped the field in the 74kg squat, bench press and deadlift to capture top honours in his division. But he placed second overall among the males.

The overall male invitational champion was Guyanese 93kg lifter Carlos Petterson-Griffith, who finished with 108 IPF points.

Miranda Soomarie, 20, was adjudged best junior athlete in the individual lifts. She won the squat and deadlift and was second in the bench press for the +84kg female lifters.

In this same category, TT’s Rhonda Eugene, competing only for her second powerlifting meet, earned silver in the squat and a pair of bronze medals in the bench press and deadlift.

The other nine male lifters delivered peak performance in their respective weight classes.

Podium performances came from Tyler Kyle Neptune (120kg), who won the deadlift and bagged silver in the squat. Also among the medals were Caleb Thomas Alexis (105kg) as he captured three silvers.

Jahiem Joseph lifted to two silver (squat, deadlift) and took bronze in the bench press. Rennison Williams (83kg) also snagged double silver.

Menwhile, national coach Lawrence Marlon Belfon (105kg) was third in the deadlift.

Also medalling for TT were Rian Phillip and Kryztien Sharpe (both 120kg), Steven Nahous (83kg) and Nathan Gonzales (59kg).