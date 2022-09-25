Kamla's urges citizens to 'guard nation's democracy'

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar wants citizens to "guard (TT's) democracy" amidst a number of crises facing the nation on its 46th anniversary as a republic.

Persad-Bissessar issued her annual Republic Day message on Saturday with a stark message to the nation.

""Today, as we mark our 46th year as a Republic, we do so amidst great turmoil and uncertainty.

"Our nation faces serious challenges which require concerted and united efforts from all citizens to overcome," Persad-Bissessar wrote.

"As we celebrate this significant occasion, it is important to remember that our nation’s greatest strength is in our diverse talent.

The former PM noted TT's move to place supreme power in the hands of the people and their representatives 46 years ago, replacing the Queen of England as head of state with the President.

"While we have faced challenges over the 46 years, our citizens have always shown their resilience, strength, and determination through the diverse skills they possess.

"From the cricket field to the theatre screens, from academia to culinary delights, Trinbagonians have ensured our Republic has shone brightly on the world stage."

However, the Persad-Bissessar added, as the country reflects on its progress after 60 years of independence, "we must also take note of the many challenges that currently face us.

"We are witnessing a cost of living crisis, increasing lawlessness, and the total decay of good governance in our country.

"In the last two years, besides lofty promises from the current administration, there has been no improvement in the lives of citizens, and indeed, life has become increasingly harder for people," she said.

"It must be noted that recent reports from the CSO and the Central Bank have shown that we are indeed in serious economic trouble.

"We feel it every day. Families are struggling to make ends meet, food prices continue to rise and the Government has not produced a single policy or idea to create jobs, growth or prosperity."

She said the Opposition recognises that as MPs, they have a sacred duty to work towards improving the lives of each and every citizen and to protect the rights and freedoms we enjoy.

"Our rights as citizens of a free democratic nation are enshrined in the 1976 Constitution, and it is our duty and responsibility to work together to build our nation and to always guard our democracy. In unity, there will always be strength.

"So, as we mark the 46th anniversary as a Republic, I give the country the commitment that while this Government has abdicated its responsibilities and abandoned the people of this nation, we in the Opposition will be your voices, as we fight for a brighter future for all, and to restore our beloved TT to greatness."