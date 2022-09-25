Israel Taylor, 13, walks in the path of late dad, Zion Starr

Israel Taylor aka Rizing Starr hopes to win a spot on an exchange programme to South Africa for young artistes. - ANGELO MARCELLE

Israel Taylor is an up-and-coming reggae artiste and one day hopes his musical passion will take him to stardom.

Known by his stage name Rizing Starr, he follows in the footsteps of his now deceased father Taurean Taylor, aka Zion Starr, his biggest inspiration.

His mom Jade Mendoza manages his budding career. His music videos were filmed and produced by KG Realityfilms and his music videos can be viewed on Youtube and on Instagram @rizingstarr868.

Israel, of La Resource Road South, D'Abadie, started his career in music at 11 with three songs. Now 13 and in form two of the Arima North Secondary School, he says there are many more songs in the pipeline as he tries to balance school and music. He wrote SEA at Tunapuna Boys' RC and entered secondary school with a reputation for singing reggae songs.

He writes the lyrics himself, albeit, with a little help. Donovon Bello, aka Pumpman, helped write his first song – Son of a Starr – which honours his father's legacy.

For his other two songs – State of Emergency and Pressure – he had help from his mom and Duran Manswell, aka Revalation X. He was very grateful to them for helping him and to his dad for paving the way and making connections.

Israel's favourite song is Pressure. You might have heard it being played on Boom Champions over a period of six weeks when it was released. He didn't even know it was going to be played on mainstream media so when he found out, he was surprised and happy, "Because Boom Champions is a big thing."

He loves performing and getting feedback from the people.

"There is nervousness, as soon as I on the stage, it goes away." So far, Israel has performed at Huddle Room, the Emancipation Rally, Club Bamba and

Truckstop Bar. He said the bouncers gave him a bit of trouble to enter at those venues but when they find out he is the artiste all was well.

He is actively improving on aspects of his music like breathing, voice control and the scales, "do- re-mi-fa-so-la-ti-do."

In Son of a Starr, Israel confessed he could not smile after his dad died. "What makes me smile now is just knowing that I making my father proud, by doing what he loved, reaching where he wanted to reach and accomplishing what he wanted to accomplish."

Since three-years-old, "I was singing all my dad's songs." His favourite song of his dad's is Farmacy because, "He really sang, he put a lot into it, in the others he kinda like chanted." Israel said he hopes to get the chance to perform United Africa, his dad's song, because it was his father's dream to perform it in Africa.

His father died in an car accident in 2019 along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, near Arima.

Israel just might have the opportunity as Yasha Mani an international reggae music ambassador whom he met through the Emancipation Support Committee told him about an exchange programme to South Africa for musically inclined youths. She wants him to be a part of it so, "I came on board the Africa Tunes (as a reggae artiste) and I was very happy because it's a learning experience. I'd learn how to better my voice and more about the business of music."

To secure his place, Israel must compete and emerge as a winner at the National Food Que and Concert on October 10.

Aiding his journey, Israel said, "I have a strong support from my family, they always pushing me to do better and to do my music."

Israel's advice for other youths who want to sing is, "Stay positive, do the right thing. Don't sing too much violence. Violent lyrics is really not good, because it could make you feel to do what you're hearing in the songs. I just gravitate more toward the positive side and the positive lyrics, to let people know what's going on in the world and that they could choose the positive way."

He said he "must must collaborate with" Revalation X and Jazzy Blaze among others.

"I don't want to be as famous as anybody, I just want to be myself, and do me, wherever it leads, so be it."

In his career thus far, Israel has worked with Acoustic Live, Dimond and Fadda Jam studios.