Cocaine, ammunition seized in Maraval

File photo

POLICE have seized a kilo of cocaine and a quantity of ammunition following a search in Maraval on Saturday night.

Police said officers of the North Eastern Division's Emergency Response Patrol received information that the drugs and ammunition were being hidden in Morne Coco Road at around 8 pm.

Police went to the area and found a black bag in some bushes near the road. Inside the bag, police found 20 rounds of 5.56 ammunition as well as the drugs with the latter wrapped in a clear plastic.

No one was arrested. Acting Cpl Ramroop and PC Bramble were involved in the search.