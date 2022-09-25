Carenage man held with cocaine, ammo

Cocaine and ammuniton seized by police during a raid in Carenage on Friday. - Photo courtesy TTPS

A Carenage man is in police custody after a quantity of cocaine and and ammunition was reportedly found at his home.

Police said the 38-year-old suspect was detained on Friday after officers of the Western Division Task Force searched his apartment at Mt Pleasant.

According to police reports, the officers allegedly found, 51 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition in a white crate and wrapped in black plastic, 12 rounds of .38 ammunition in black crate and a black plastic bag concealed in a multi-coloured sheet containing 27 transparent plastic bags containing cocaine.

The suspect was taken to the St James Police Station pending further investigations.

PC Warrick of the WDTF is continuing enquiries.