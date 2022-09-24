Tax dodgers must beware now

The Inland Revenue Division of the Ministry of Finance in Port of Spain. - FILE PHOTO/ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Tax dodgers must now beware because the efficiency of the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) has reached a level where in my case, for instance, having submitted tax returns for two companies last month, I received assessments just a week ago for both.

This is unheralded, a remarkable achievement for which the BIR should be congratulated because years ago assessments were received many years afterwards.

The people who comply with the tax laws and do not cheat need not fear because if you have done nothing wrong then there is no reason to fear the taxman.

It is obvious that with the electronic processing the BIR will have more time to focus on the unfairness of tax dodgers who did not appreciate the moratorium opportunity. Taxes can only reduce when every person who earns income pays taxes. And those who are not fair to their brothers and sisters, woe unto them now.

PETER MORALLES

Cascade