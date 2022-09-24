Phillip, Francois prevail in CariFin One-Lap race

Adona Francois, representing Sagicor, was the first female finisher, in the CariFin Games One-Lap Savannah race. -

ABIJAH PHILLIP crossed the finish line first in CariFin Games One-Lap Savannah race, Adona Francois won the women category, while Kenion Williams and Kadesha Charles took walking honours.

Members of the financial services sector were pumped and excited to come out and be part of the 30th edition of CariFin Games One-Lap Savannah race. The in-person experience of the Games was missed for the last two years. This was demonstrated in the interactions and engagements amongst the teams.

According to Michelle Williams-Brewster, manager, employee engagement at Republic Bank, “After the two-year hiatus, it was clear that participants were excited to come together again. Returning to the in-person event was equal parts exhilarating and nostalgic. Although the event was scaled down, the energy felt at the Savannah One-Lap was electrifying.

"Republic Bank continues to be committed to the Carifin Games and we look forward to the forthcoming events.”

The CariFin (Caribbean, Financial Institutions) Games are events put together to encourage and support members of the financial services sector to take personal responsibility for their health and fitness, encourage friendly rivalry and camaraderie, networking and building friendships.

On September 14, at approximately 5.15 pm - with a bright sunset shining in the western skies after the heavy lunchtime rains, teams representing the financial services sector toed the starting line for both the walking and running events as they embarked on approximately 2.28 miles around the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain to bring glory to their institutions and to themselves.

The runners began the race being led by Curtis Cox, four-time cross country champion and CariFin legend.

Corey Joseph-Samaroo of Team TTMF went into an early lead for a good part of the race, before he was overtaken around NAPA by the 2016 champion Abijah Phillip of Team RBL.

Phillip was able to hold on to that position and cross the finish line in 15 minutes 48 seconds, four seconds ahead of Joseph-Samaroo.

After the race, Phillip said, “It was a great experience coming out and seeing all the people who I haven’t seen in such a long time - the fun, family and friends is the very present in the event. Running again was exciting and I’m looking forward to what comes in the 1 Mile - Sand Track!”

RBL team member Jervon Jack took third place in 17 minutes 23 seconds.

Joseph-Samaroo said, “Congrats to Abijah on his run. Things didn't go according to plan for me but that's how races go sometime. I'm confident going into the 1 Mile and it should be a fast race!”

Among the female runners, former CariFin cross country 2016 winner Adona Francois was victorious in a time of 22 minutes 18 seconds. Leigh-Ann Benjamin, representing team UTC, was second in 22 minutes 44 seconds, with another UTC employee Elizabeth Alexander third in 24 minutes and five seconds.

TTMF members Danielle Degannes (25 minutes and one second) and Charmine Dookie (25 minutes and nine seconds) were fourth and fifth respectively.

In the walking category it was a total domination by Team RBL taking all top 10 places. For the men it was Kenion Williams coming in first in 29 minutes 29 seconds, while second and third spots were occupied by Darren Ramcharitar and Baldath Ramkissoon, with times of 31 minutes nine seconds and 31 minutes 45 seconds respectively.

Among the female Kadesha Charles lead the charge in 31 minutes 51 seconds followed by Vanessa Carberry (32 minutes 22 seconds) and Trudy Darmanie-Joseph (33 minutes 27 seconds).

The guest speaker for the evening was Russell Smith, secretary general of the American Chess Confederation, and an International Arbitrator, who spoke on the importance of personal fitness in all types of sports, be it mental like in chess or physical as in running.