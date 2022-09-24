National criterium champs on Saturday

A NEW national criterium champion will be crowned on Saturday.

The Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) race pedals off from 8 am at Trincity Boulevard, Trincity Industrial Estate, Trincity.

Divisions being contested are tinymites, juveniles, junior, elite and masters 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70+.

The elite distance is 45-kilometre (35 laps) while the juniors and masters 40-49 will cover a distance of 25km (20 laps). Juveniles and masters 50-59 race for 15km while the remaining categories contest distances 10km or less.

Veteran road cyclist and national criterium champion Emile Abraham has opted out of this year’s race owing to retirement. He will however, once again feature on local soil at the Tobago International Cycling Classic in October.