Man’s skeleton found at Cedros beach, feet tied with rope

South Western Division police were called in after a human skeleton washed ashore in Cedros on Friday night.

A blue nylon rope was tied around the bones of both feet and investigators believe the victim was a man. The skeleton was intact.

Police said they received an anonymous call on Friday evening about three bodies seen at sea near Chatham Beach South.

Shortly after 9 pm, Point Fortin CID, South Western Division Task Force and Cap-de-Ville police found the skeleton at the beachfront near an abandoned hotel.

The police were expected to return to the site on Saturday to search for evidence as well as the possibility of other skeletons.

Anyone with information which can help solve the case can call the Point Fortin police station at 648-2426 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.