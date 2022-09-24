Man's bullet-riddled body found in St Barbs, Laventille

FILE PHOTO:

The body of a man was found shortly after gunshots were heard in St Barbs, Laventille early on Saturday morning.

Police said they received a report of gunshots at St John Trace, St Barbs Road, Laventille, at around 2 am and later found the body of a man with gunshot wounds.

Police said residents in the area identified the man only as Boysie.

Police from the Belmont CID and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I visited the scene with a district medical officer.