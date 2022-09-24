Krave hosts Peruvian food festival

Chef Aristotles Breña Jaime -

Krave will host its third Peruvian Food Festival and will have Panama-based Peruvian chef Aristotles Breña Jaime team up with its executive chef Dominique Beens to bring authentic Peruvian cuisine to Trinidad and Tobago.

Aristotles is widely recognised as an outstanding purveyor of indigenous and modern Peruvian cuisine. He helms the successful Nazca 21 restaurants in Panama. In addition to his long list of accolades, he was recently recognised at the Golden Star Awards Panama 2022, a media release from Krave said.

During his previous visits to TT in 2018 and 2019 "chef Ari” thrilled diners at Krave with classics like lomo saltado, ceviche and causa limena, and made Krave’s signature buffet dinners and brunches his own, the release said.

Over the past two years covid19 travel and public health restrictions caused the cancellation of the Peruvian Food Festival.

“We are truly excited to welcome back chef Aristotles and devotees of Peruvian food to the dining room at Krave. Our team has greatly benefited from chef Ari’s generosity of spirit and his knowledge of Peruvian and world cuisine,” Damion Persad, director of the PDFK Group, said in the release.“One of the highlight’s of the upcoming festival is the opportunity for select guests to meet with the chef!”

Festival highlights

September 27 – Meet the Chef. Diners can meet and have photo opportunities with the chef in addition to enjoying a specially-curated menu.

September 28 – Peruvian seafood buffet dinner. Krave’s signature dinner event gets a Peruvian makeover.

September 29 – A Peruvian-flavoured Lobsterfest! Guests choosing this special dinner will have their choice of classic lobster dishes and Peruvian-inspired lobster dishes.

September 30-October 1– Guests can enjoy a three-course prix fixe meal curated by Aristotles.

October 2 – Around the World with Krave, the award-winning, all-you-can-eat brunch is a Peruvian food fiesta.

Reservations are strongly recommended for all these events.