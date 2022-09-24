Haynes: Teachers deserve good-faith wage negotiations

UNC MP Anita Haynes - Parliament

TABAQUITE MP and shadow minister for education Anita Haynes says while she empathises with parents and students for the disruptions caused by recent protests, teachers "deserve good-faith negotiations."

The TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) has protested twice so far concerning a lack of response from Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Dr Daryl Dindial. It asked teachers to stay home to "rest and reflect." TTUTA urged its members to "reflect" on Monday on how the national budget would affect them.

The association recently rejected a four per cent salary increase but has been pleading with Dindial to meet for negotiations.

Speaking with Newsday on Friday, Haynes said these protests are not happening "by chance.

"This is an ongoing issue of how we treat the labour market in the country overall."

She said the Education Ministry recently thanked teachers for their hard work, but said that teachers don't work for thanks.

"They actually need negotiations.

"It is understandable that parents are concerned. So many students have missed in-person contact hours, we are getting back to normalcy...But from a human perspective as well, you should be able to understand where the teachers are coming from."

She said teachers are the "pillars and backbone of our education system."