Fly our flag high this Republic Day

- ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Let our national flag high throughout the length and breadth of our country on this Republic Day. As Trinidadians/Tobagonians we have a lot to be proud of. We have accomplished many great things and have attracted the attention of the world.

I thank God for our pass leaders who saw it fit to take the leap of faith into the unknown. I especially thank Dr Eric Williams and those other politicians who said "yes we can" – and indeed we did. We may be experiencing challenging times, but we are respected by many.

In the sporting arena we have produced some of the greatest athletes: world record holder in cricket Brian Lara; gold (Hasely Crawford), silver and bronze medallists at the Olympics and The World Games. TT is well respected for the quality of athletes we have produced.

Also, let us not forget our creativity, which people from all parts of the world come to be part of yearly. Our Carnival is said to be a wonder of the world.

On the beauty stage, we are second to none, for we have won those international shows on more than one occasion. As a matter of fact, I heard a visitor commenting that we have some of the most beautiful women in the world.

In the field of education, this small country possesses some of the greatest minds: doctors, writers, scholars, lawyers, teachers, politicians, we have them all here in sweet TT.

Every country has its dark days, but our success is far greater, so it is important that we do not allow the negatives to drown out what we should be celebrating. That step into the unknown many years ago continues to pay off. So let us salute our pioneers on this Republic Day. Let us be a proud nation, let us continue to trust in almighty God and press forward.

Enjoy the day with family and friends – celebrating.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail