E-Z Lines I remain undefeated in Darts League

MATCH DAY four of the National League of Darts held by the Trinidad and Tobago Darts Association (TTDA) took place at the home of darts – Kosmos Members Club in Port of Spain, on Tuesday.

The undefeated E-Z Lines I are still at the top of the standings, and they opened up a four-point lead over another unbeaten team, Drifters. Third place Dartholics bounced back from a defeat last week with a convincing 8-2 victory over seventh place Pub House Pirates I.

Fourth place Scorpions found themselves two players short, which forced them to forfeit a few games, but they still managed to hold on for a 5-5 draw against ninth place Random Squad. Fifth place DOGS secured a second straight victory after a 7-3 result over 11th place Pub House Pirates II.

E-Z Lines II are back to winning ways after a hard fought 6-4 result over newcomers Shanghai Bulls. The Bulls were leading the encounter 4-2 at one stage but the experience of E-Z Lines II proved to be too much.

Match Day five is set for September 27 at the Kosmos Members Club.