Cops arrest two, issue 55 tickets in Port of Spain operations

File photo -

Two men were arrested and 55 traffic tickets issued during a a series of police exercises in downtown Port of Spain on Friday afternoon.

The exercises began at around 2 pm and ended at 7 pm.

The men were arrested for using obscene language and driving without a driver's permit.

The exercise was led by ACP Collis Hazel with supervision of acting Snr Supt Roger Alexander with field operations under acting Insp Knott, Sgt Alexander and Cpls Sookhoo, Williams and St Bernard.