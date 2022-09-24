Construction worker takes away gun from attacker before being shot

The gun and ammunition which was recovered by police. - Photo courtesy TTPS

A 25-year-old construction worker was able to take away one of his attackers' guns before being shot in St Ann's on Friday afternoon.

Police said the man was at his jobsite on Hutton Road, St Ann's at around 1.10 pm when two gunmen held him up.

Investigators said the construction worker fought with one of the bandits and wrestled away his gun before being shot.

His co-workers took the injured man to the hospital where he was treated.

Police from the Port of Spain Task Force visited the man at the hospital and retrieved the gun.

Port of Spain police are continuing enquiries.