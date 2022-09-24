bpTT’s Cypre project gets green light

The Cypre development consists of seven wells and subsea trees tied back to the existing Juniper platform via two new 14-kilometre flexible flowlines. -

It's a green light for bpTT's Cypre offshore gas project.

The energy giant announced plans for its third subsea development in a release on Friday.

It said the decision stemmed from recent meetings the Prime Minister had in London when he met bp CEO Bernard Looney and incoming bpTT David Campbell where they discussed accelerating the project’s sanction.

The announcement follows reports that bpTT had renewed its gas supply contract with the NGC at a signing ceremony in Port of Spain on Friday. The gas supply negotiations were also addressed by Dr Rowley during the London talks earlier this month.

In the release Campbell said, “The go-ahead for the Cypre development is great news for TT and for bpTT, as it demonstrates our continued commitment to investing in our business here. Today’s announcement is a great reflection of our strategy in action – efficiently developing the resources in our existing acreage so we can bring new gas to the market faster, all without increasing operating emissions.”

Cypre will include seven wells and subsea trees tied back into bpTT’s existing Juniper platform via two new 14-kilometre flexible flowlines. Drilling is due to commence in 2023 and first gas from the facility is expected in 2025.

The Cypre gas field is located 78 kilometres off the southeast coast of Trinidad within the East Mayaro Block, in water depth of approximately 80 metres. At peak the development is expected to deliver average gas production of 250-300 mmscfd. Production from Cypre will go towards satisfying bpTT’s existing gas supply commitments.

The Cypre development forms part of bpTT’s strategy of maximising production from existing infrastructure, identifying innovative solutions to bring gas to the market faster without adding operating emissions.

This subsea development will capitalise on the existing subsea enabling infrastructure at Juniper allowing gas to be brought to market in a shorter time than a normally unmanned installation development.

The new development will access power from Juniper, eliminating the need for additional power generation which allows production to be added without increasing bpTT’s operating emissions.