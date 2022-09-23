Volleyball clinic in October

Former national sennior and U23 volleyball coach Courtnee-mae Clifford. -

CC10 Volleyball Academy will host its first All Skills Volleyball Clinic at the Eastern Regional Indoor Arena, Tacarigua, every Friday in October and November.

The clinic, for ages 12 and up, is being held by former national senior and Under-23 teams coach Courtnee-mae Clifford, a FIVB (Federation Internationale de Volleyball) level II volleyball coach.

The programme serves off on October 7 and will feature seven sessions on passing and serving (day one), setting and defence, defence, spiking and blocking, passing and defence, spiking and setting and concludes with "all skills" on the final day (November 25).

To register, log on to @cc10volleyball on Instagram. The deadline for registration is September 30.

Clifford attended UTT from 2007-2011 on an athletic scholarship for volleyball. She played for 14 years, from 2006-2020.

During her playing career, Clifford was nominated for the FCB Youth Award and won the best digger at the Junior Caribbean Volleyball Championship, both in 2007.

She captured the best digger award in the International Women’s League in 2008 and went on to cop the MVP at the FIVB Volleyball World Championship Qualifier C in 2009.

The next year, she was adjudged best digger and best libero at the Senior Caribbean Volleyball Championship. And in 2013, Clifford earned the best digger, best passer and best libero at the FIVB World Championship Qualifier Group I.

Later that year, she received her FIVB level I coaching badge in St Lucia. In 2015, Clifford earned FIVB level II certification at the Development Center in Baja, California in Mexico.

She was head coach at Southaven High School Mississippi from 2018-2019 and then served as national senior and U23 team coach in 2021.

Clifford was also assistant coach at UTT, junior national level (with Idalmis Gato) and at the University of Christian Brothers University while obtaining an MBA from 2016-2018.