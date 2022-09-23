Trinidad and Tobago Restaurant Week is on

FREEBIRD STYLE: Freebird Restaurant in Point-a-Pierre is among 70 restaurants taking part in TT Restaurant Week. -

MORE than 70 local restaurants are participating in the tenth anniversary edition of Trinidad and Tobago Restaurant Week (TTRW).

TTRW is an annual, ten-day festival in which participating restaurants have fixed-price menus at various discounted prices.

It begins on September 23 and ends October 2.

The menu prices fall into five categories: $100, $250, $350, $450 and $550.

TTRW founder Shira Mohammed told Newsday many new restaurants joined this year but many regular participants have closed their doors owing to covid19.

She said organisers are still receiving requests to participate, even days before it is scheduled to begin.

"We are ecstatic. We are very glad to have so many new restaurants on board. Everything is going according to plan and we will be ready for the opening day on Friday."

More info, including the list of participating restaurants, is available on TTRW's social media pages and its mobile app.

Some popular outlets offering specials include TGI Fridays, Trader Joe's Island Grill, More Vino, Samurai: Japanese steakhouse and sushi bar, Woofdord Cafe, Texas de Brazil and Jaxx, Island Beer, Freebird, among others.