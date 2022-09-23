NP employee shot at Dutch Fort, dies at hospital

File photo -

A National Petroleum employee is Tobago’s latest murder victim.

He has been identified as Jonathan Baptiste, of Gerald Graham Road, Union Village, Tobago.

Police said around 10.30pm on Thursday, Baptiste got into his van, an L200 pickup, at Lal's carpark, Dutch Fort, Scarborough, and a gunman approached.

The man fired several shots at Baptiste, hitting him while he was driving away.

Baptiste drove to Wilson Road, near T&TEC, got out of the car and fell to the ground.

He was taken to Scarborough General Hospital, where he died.

Investigations are continuing.