CoP Jacob: Firearms unit still functioning

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob -

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob says the police Firearms Permit Section is still operational and has welcomed citizens' apply for their Firearms User's Licences (FULs).

In a media release on Friday, Jacob said the police bought computer software intended to increase the efficiency of the Firearms Section since 2015, but it was not implemented by former employees, who continued to use manual processes for FUL applications.

In the release Jacob said the continued manual operations allowed for corruption to continue.

Investigations into allegations of officers accepting money from FUL applicants began in October 2021 and led to the arrests and charging of policemen Lyndon Bishop and Chris Tirbanie for soliciting money to fast-track FUL permits.

Jacob also noted that while a suggestion from a previous police commissioner to replace the FUL booklet with a card system was unlawful, efforts were being made to amend the law.

He also stressed that the Firearms Section was working to introduce the software, which would improve the pace of processing FUL applications.