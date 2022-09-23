Connect with the Experience or Celebrate Life

Jamaican artiste Mavado will headline Life the Concert at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Friday. - Phooto taken from Facebook

On Friday there will be two high-profile dancehall concerts within walking distance of each other, in the Port of Spain area.

Connect The Experience will be staged at the Jean Pierre Complex, Wrightson Road Extension, featuring Jamaicans Dexta Daps and Beenie Man, as well as the Trinidad and Tobago pair of Yung Bredda and Jah Melody.

At the Queen’s Park Savannah, Life the Concert will take place, with another Jamaican pair, Mavado and Skeng, on stage. The cast will also involve a number of TT artistes, including Tempa, Nessa Preppy, Trinidad Killa, Lady Lava, Salty, Squid, Rheon Elbourne, Tech Sounds, Toppy Boss, Rondo, Tafari, Skem, Medz Boss, Plumpy Boss and Logiq.

Both concerts have been heavily advertised on mainstream media (radio and television), as well as social media.

And there has been heated debate among fans for the past few weeks – which one to go to?

Dexta Daps (real name Louis Grandison), known for his hit songs Call Me If, No Underwear, Shabba Madda Pot and Breaking News, is the headline act at Connect The Experience.

Beenie Man (Anthony Moses Davis) has performed in TT on countless occasions since the mid-1990s, and reggae artiste Jah Melody and the impressive newcomer Yung Bredda will all be looking to satisfy their fans at the Jean Pierre Complex.

With all due respect, only one name stands out from the bunch who will grace the stage at the Queen’s Park Savannah – Mavado (David Constantine Brooks), also known as the Gully God. Mentored by the legendary Bounty Killer (Rodney Price), Mavado is known for the phrase “Gangsta For Life.”