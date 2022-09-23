Boy grazed by bullet in La Romaine shooting still in hospital

The San Fernando General Hospital.

The nine-year-old boy who was grazed by a bullet near his right eye during a confrontation with the police and armed bandits is set to remain in the hospital for an additional week.

He was injured in the crossfire in an attempted robbery in La Romaine on Monday evening

The standard three student of the Siparia RC primary school had a surgical procedure on Friday.

His father said, "There were no complications with the surgery. He is drowsy at the moment because of medication. The doctors said the eye has to remain covered for at least a week. They said he has to remain for another week for observations,"

The father asked for his name and his son's name not to be used.

The boy has been in stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital since Monday evening.

On his way home with his family on the Southern Main Road, he was in the back seat of a moving car while the police were chasing gunmen in a Nissan X-Trail.

There was an exchange of fire and he was hit. No one else in the car was injured.

His father said the family had earlier left a bookstore in San Fernando and were heading home.

The injured boy was taken to the La Romaine police post, then to hospital.

On Wednesday, a report in the Catholic News said the boy was in good spirits, although the family was traumatised.

"The Siparia RC school community has been praying after news of his condition was received. School officials have been in contact with his parents offering their support," the report said. "The student support services division of the Ministry of Education was contacted, and the school's guidance officer is on stand-by to assist the boy and his family. Students will be making cards for their schoolmate and a mass will be offered for him."

The ordeal began when gunmen ambushed and shot three security officers as they were leaving Pennywise Plaza, La Bel Air Road, in a van. The officers, Jerry "Bat" Stuart, Jeffrey Peters and Peola Baptiste, all of Allied Security Ltd, were transporting cash.

Stuart and Peters died while Baptiste was still in the hospital up to Friday in critical condition.

The police said Allister Harris, 47, of Cocoyea, who works with Phoenix Protective Services at the plaza, was also hit. He suffered minor injuries and was treated and discharged on Monday.

The police went after the gunmen. The gunmen burnt their car along the M2 Ring Road, La Romaine, and used the SUV to try to evade them. But the police caught up with them along the road, and there was a shootout.

The gunmen abandoned the SUV and ran into a property off Pond Street.

A shootout there left four suspects dead: Greg Dodough, Deaundre Montrose and brothers Kyle and Keyon Ramdhan, all of Fyzabad.

The police also held five suspects, including a soldier.

Investigations are ongoing.