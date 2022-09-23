Amazon Warriors complete record run-chase to defeat Kings

Guyana Amazon Warriors batsman Chandrapaul Hemraj.

GUYANA AMAZON Warriors completed their highest run chase in the history of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), when they defeated St Lucia Kings by six wickets on Thursday night at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

For the second straight night, in front of a boisterous crowd (which included Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali), the Amazon Warriors were not fazed by a century from an opposing player to register back-to-back preliminary round victories.

Captain Faf du Plessis backed up his decision to bat first with a 59-ball 103 (ten fours and four sixes). Niroshan Dickwella made 36 (32 balls, five fours) as the Kings amassed 194 runs for the loss of five wickets. The pair were involved in a second-wicket partnership of 132 off 12.5 overs.

Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan took two wickets for 33 runs for the Amazon Warriors.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (52 off 26 balls with seven fours and two sixes) and Chandrapaul Hemraj (29 off 20 balls with five fours) had an opening partnership of 81 in 7.1 overs, before three wickets fell for four runs in seven deliveries.

But Man of the Match Shai Hope, who scored an unbeaten 59 (30 balls, five sixes and two fours) was involved in two crucial stands – 63 in seven overs for the fourth with captain Shimron Hetmyer (36 off 28 balls with two fours and a six) and an unbroken 47 in four overs with Romario Shepherd (10 off 11 balls with one four) to carry the Amazon Warriors to 195/4, with four balls to spare.

Off-spinner Mark Deyal claimed 2/32 for the Kings.

The Barbados Royals lead the way with 16 points from nine games, followed by the Kings, Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts/Nevis Patriots (eight apiece), Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders (seven each).

The Amazon Warriors will tackle TKR in the lone game on Saturday, from 7 pm.