Tobago records fifth murder for 2022

File photo -

Tobago has recorded its fifth murder for the year.

The victim has been identified as Emiro Baynes, who worked for the TT Ferry Service.

Reports are that Baynes, believed to be in his thirties, was discovered in a white Honda vehicle with a bullet wound to the back of his head early on Thursday on Belmont Farm Road, Mason Hall.

Investigations are continuing.