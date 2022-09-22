Tajikistan edge Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 in King's Cup semi

TAJIKISTAN overcame a one-goal deficit to defeat Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 on Thursday in the semifinal round of the four-team King's Cup knockout tournament, at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Hosts Thailand and Malaysia were due to contest the second semi on Thursday, for a spot in Saturday's final. TT will also be in action on Saturday, in the third-place playoff.

TT goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup sustained an injury to his upper back after a collision with Tajikistan's attacker Shahrom Samiev in the 24th minute.

However, after receiving treatment, Frenderup played a part in TT's goal; his 26th minute freekick was met by Levi Garcia, who head the ball to his brother Judah.

The younger Garcia got between right-back Manuchekhr Safarov and goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov and slotted his right-footed effort into the open net.

Two minutes into the second half, Tajikistan equalised courtesy of centre-forward Mukhammadzhon Rakhimov.

TT centre-back Sheldon Bateau misjudged a ball from left-back Akhtam Nazarov and Rakhimov got behind him and send his left-footed shot under the body of the advancing Frenderup.

Samiev and Frenderup were involved in another incident; in the 55th minute, Frenderup came down hard after tipping Samiev's header overbar, and had to be replaced by TT's lone back-up goalie, veteran Marvin Phillip.

Tajikistan got the game-winner in the 75th, from a right-footed drive by substitute Ekhson Pandzhshanbe, who only had Phillip to beat, following a midfield exchange between Shervoni Mabatshoev and Amirbek Dzhuraboev.