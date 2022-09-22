Son of murdered security guard: I will forgive, but not yet

JAHMARE Nesbit, son of murdered security guard Jerry Winston Stuart, says he will forgive the men responsible for his father’s death, but it will take a long time.

Nesbit's father was shot and killed outside the Pennywise Super Centre on La Bel Air Road, La Romaine on Monday. Nesbit knows his father would have forgiven those responsible in a heartbeat.

Speaking to the media at the Forensic Sciences Centre on Wednesday, Nesbit said Stuart would want him to do the same, but right now forgiveness is the last thing on his mind.

“It’s really hard, but you have to learn to forgive and forget. I may be not be ready to forgive as yet, but maybe in time. It doesn’t make sense to keep the hate. It would just bring negative vibes. I’ll just try to keep the faith.”

Stuart, 49, of Longdenville in Chaguanas, who worked with Allied Security Ltd, was shot and killed outside Pennywise Plaza in a heist.

The police later killed four suspects in a shootout and arrested three people.

Stuart's co-worker Jeffrey Peters, 51, was also killed. A third colleague, Peola Baptiste, 57, was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. On Wednesday she had a stroke and was moved to the ICU.

Stuart, the father of two, had worked with Allied Security for the past 14 years.

Nesbit said, “He was a hardworking fella and he really loved all his children...He make sure I get my education, he sent me to school and he just out there to make an honest dollar, and to hear that he's gone....

“We trying for the best. We trying to be strong for my grandmom, because right now she hasn’t felt it as yet.”

He said he found out what had happened through a video someone sent him via WhatsApp.

“I saw the van, but I didn’t know who it was yet. I try calling him to find out who it was and I didn’t get through with him. I called again and he didn’t answer.

"Normally when I call twice, he would call me back one time, no matter what he’s doing. I went and bathe and saw no missed call. Icalled and again and no answer and I start to get worried."

He said it was through a mutual friend he found out his father had been inside the van and was killed in the shooting.

“I was in disbelief, so I went straight to the company just to hear it was really him in the van,” he explained.

He told Newsday his father’s death had brought the family closer, as he is expected to meet Stuart’s second child from America face to face for the first time.