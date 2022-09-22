Mother kills crying baby…injects her with poison to shut her up

YVONNE WEBB

A Princes Town mother who injected her crying baby girl with a poisonous substance to shut her up is now in police custody for her murder.

The incident is said to have occurred at Princes Town on Wednesday evening.

Preliminary reports indicate the mother, of Busy Corner, New Grant, became frustrated with the baby girl's uncontrollable crying and injected her to get her to stop.

The nine-month-old child became unresponsive and was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility around 3.15 pm.

She was examined and transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH), where she reportedly died around 6.30 pm.

This is a developing story and Newsday will provide updates as they come to hand.