Gender activist Hazel Brown dies at 80

GENDER activist Hazel Brown has died at the age of 80.

In a post on her Facebook page, her family said she died peacefully on Thursday morning.

''Hazel is survived by four children (Leah, Carla, Garvin and Natasha), two sisters and seven grandchildren in TT, the US and the UK."

The post said funeral arrangements, along with other details, will be posted soon.

Brown was also a consumer activist and former co-ordinator of the Network of NGOs for the Advancement of Women.