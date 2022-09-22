Eversley calls on Chief Sec to respond to allegations of impropriety

Wendell Eversley -

FORMER Red House hostage Wendell Eversley is calling on THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to respond to allegations of wrongdoing and impropriety within his administration.

At a news conference last Thursday, in which he announced his resignation as Deputy Chief Secretary, Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke alleged that there was corruption within the THA to favour Trinidad contractors.

Augustine has since denied the allegation and said he plans to sue Duke. He said he is consulting with his attorneys, one of whom is a King’s Counsel.

On Wednesday, Eversley said Augustine must respond to the allegations under the Freedom of Information Act.

He said he travelled to Tobago specifically to present copies of the letter to Augustine and Chief Administrator Ethlyn John.

Eversley said under the act, Augustine will have 30 days to respond.

But when he arrived at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough to present a copy of the letter to Augustine, Eversley was not allowed to enter the building.

He told reporters someone was asked to collect it on Augustine’s behalf.

Eversley wondered how Duke knew about the alleged contracts.

“Was he part and parcel of the executive then when these contractors were selected? So he has to answer these questions because these are things very serious.”

He recalled the PDP, in the run up to the December 6, 2021, THA election, had campaigned against corruption and mismanagement in the assembly.

“Are they continuing to do the same thing that we are fighting against and talking about?”

Eversley said good governance must prevail in all organisations.

“We are talking about taxpayers’ money. We hearing people talking about contractors coming from Trinidad. So what are you trying to tell me – there is no contractor in Tobago who could do these jobs?

“Contractors in Tobago not equipped? That is old talk and nonsense. And today under the Freedom of Information Act, I need to know who are these contractors...”

Last week, PNM Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis also said Augustine has serious questions to answer in relation to the allegations made against the THA.

Dennis said the allegations attacked the integrity of the assembly and its procurement processes.