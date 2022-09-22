Crown Prince versus Soca Harmony at Trinidad Derby

Jockey Brian Boodramsingh rides Crown Prince to victory in the Royal Colours Classic at the Santa Rosa Park on Easter Monday. - Angelo Marcelle

IT WILL be a clash of the winners of the first two legs of the Triple Crown on Saturday when Crown Prince faces Soca Harmony at the Trinidad Derby Stakes.

The Derby Stakes, which is the final leg of the Triple Crown, will be contested at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima. This race, scheduled for 4.15 pm, over a distance of 2,000 metres, will carry a purse of $75,000.

Crown Prince won the Guineas on Indian Arrival Day (May 30) and Soca Harmony triumphed in the Midsummer Classic on Emancipation Day (August 1).

There will be eight entrants in this race. Crown Prince and Soca Harmony will be joined by another John O’Brien-trained three-year-old, Princess Aruna, while Shareef, Bay View, Davindra, Magical World and Jcpeyton complete the field.

Saturday will see a total of 59 horses involved in the seven-race card, which has a post-time of 12.50 pm.

Here are the runners, jockeys and weights for the seven-race programme....

RACE 1 (12:50 PM) - STAG MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 45-30 – 1350M – PURSE: $13,915

545 1.PURE STRIKE*52*N Flavenney

947 2.MAHA RAJA*57.5*J Arneaud

213 3.BLUE AGAVE*55*N Abrego

447 4.DAVINCI CODE*56.5*O Mohammed2

336 5.PRINCE CONNOR*57.5*T Phillips2

118 6.COMANDANTE*58*D Khelawan

144 7.TOP OF THE GAME*56*B Boodramsingh

RACE 2 (1:30 PM) - SHANDY MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 50-35 – 1100M (TURF) - PURSE: $13,915

250 1.TWITTER KING*56.5*D Butcher

636 2.SEXY EYES*56*D Khelawan

077 3.MAFIA MAN*53*T Phillips2

665 4.SUNSET CLOUD*58*D Blackman

244 5.MANOS ARIBA*57.5*J Boodramsingh

699 6.PASSIONATE*56*O Mohammed2

880 7.MARKET LEADER*54.5*J Arneaud

RACE 3 (2:10 PM) - MACKESON MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 60-45 – 1750M – PURSE: $17,710

773 1.STAR OF WONDER*53.5*T Phillips2

433 2.JUST EXHALE*56.5*O Mohammed2

211 3.WITH HONORS*55*B Boodramsingh

854 4.FAST ‘N’ FURIOUS*57*J Arneaud

344 5.SMOOTH SAILING*55.5*J Boodramsingh

111 6.FINISHING TOUCH*57*D Khelawan

222 7.SUPREMACY*49.5*K Razack

RACE 4 (2:55 PM) - ROCKSTONE MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 25-0 – 1200M – PURSE: $13,915

479 1.LADY HAMILTON*52*T Phillips2

113 2.KOBE*58.5*N Abrego

272 3.THUNDERBIRD*58.5*D Khelawan

231 4.FULFILL*58*B Boodramsingh

344 5.MAN ON FIRE*52*K Razack

657 6.PRICE ALERT*57*N Flavenney

678 7.EL CHAPO*49.5*N Mohammed

985 8.CON TE PARTIRO*54.5*J Arneaud

690 9.SHE WBO ON TIME*53*O Mohammed2

RACE 5 (3:35 PM) - GINSENG MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 90-70 – 1350M – PURSE: $17,710

547 1.DESERT DANCER*53.5*D Khelawan

121 2.STROKE OF LUCK*57*T Phillips2

522 3.NEWS FLASH*53.5*N Flavenney

311 4.SOCA SYMPHONY*53*B Boodramsingh

862 5.SUPER BIRD*56*N Mohammed

354 6.LEONARDO ANGEL*51*O Mohammed2

431 7.PATTA PATTA*47*K Razack

733 8.PAWAN PUTRA*50.5*N Abrego

RACE 6 (4:15 PM) - CARIB TRINIDAD DERBY STAKES OPEN TO W.I. BRED 3 Y.O. - 2000M – PURSE: $75,000

152 1.PRINCESS ARUNA*54*N Mohammed

211 2.SOCA HARMONY*54*N Abrego

122 3.CROWN PRINCE*57*B Boodramsingh

271 4.SHAREEF*57*O Mohammed

51 5.BAY VIEW*57*D Khelawan

213 6.DAVINDRA*57*J Boodramsingh

535 7.MAGICAL WORLD*54*D Butcher

7 8.JCPEYTON*54*K Razack

RACE 7 (5:00 PM) - HURRICANE REEF MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 35-0 – 1100M (TURF) - PURSE: $13,915

422 1.DAVINA*55.5*T Phillips2

326 2.D’HUMMINGBIRD*53*K Razack

638 3.LAMBADA*53.5*B Boodramsingh

464 4.SCHWARZENEGGER*57*D Blackman

441 5.COUNTRY SIGN*58.5*D Khelawan

316 6.PROUD VANESSA*58*D Butcher

476 7.FEEL THE HEAT*58*N Abrego

342 8.PRINCESS ALEX*57.5*N Mohammed

733 9.INFORTHEGLORY*56*J Arneaud

554 10.ATTA GIRL SILVY*56*J Boodramsingh

0 11.ZIAH*55.5*O Mohammed2

736 12.EMPRESS HASSAN*57.5*O Mohammed2

116 13.ZELDA*58*D Khelawan