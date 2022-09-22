Crown Prince versus Soca Harmony at Trinidad Derby
IT WILL be a clash of the winners of the first two legs of the Triple Crown on Saturday when Crown Prince faces Soca Harmony at the Trinidad Derby Stakes.
The Derby Stakes, which is the final leg of the Triple Crown, will be contested at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima. This race, scheduled for 4.15 pm, over a distance of 2,000 metres, will carry a purse of $75,000.
Crown Prince won the Guineas on Indian Arrival Day (May 30) and Soca Harmony triumphed in the Midsummer Classic on Emancipation Day (August 1).
There will be eight entrants in this race. Crown Prince and Soca Harmony will be joined by another John O’Brien-trained three-year-old, Princess Aruna, while Shareef, Bay View, Davindra, Magical World and Jcpeyton complete the field.
Saturday will see a total of 59 horses involved in the seven-race card, which has a post-time of 12.50 pm.
Here are the runners, jockeys and weights for the seven-race programme....
RACE 1 (12:50 PM) - STAG MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 45-30 – 1350M – PURSE: $13,915
545 1.PURE STRIKE*52*N Flavenney
947 2.MAHA RAJA*57.5*J Arneaud
213 3.BLUE AGAVE*55*N Abrego
447 4.DAVINCI CODE*56.5*O Mohammed2
336 5.PRINCE CONNOR*57.5*T Phillips2
118 6.COMANDANTE*58*D Khelawan
144 7.TOP OF THE GAME*56*B Boodramsingh
RACE 2 (1:30 PM) - SHANDY MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 50-35 – 1100M (TURF) - PURSE: $13,915
250 1.TWITTER KING*56.5*D Butcher
636 2.SEXY EYES*56*D Khelawan
077 3.MAFIA MAN*53*T Phillips2
665 4.SUNSET CLOUD*58*D Blackman
244 5.MANOS ARIBA*57.5*J Boodramsingh
699 6.PASSIONATE*56*O Mohammed2
880 7.MARKET LEADER*54.5*J Arneaud
RACE 3 (2:10 PM) - MACKESON MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 60-45 – 1750M – PURSE: $17,710
773 1.STAR OF WONDER*53.5*T Phillips2
433 2.JUST EXHALE*56.5*O Mohammed2
211 3.WITH HONORS*55*B Boodramsingh
854 4.FAST ‘N’ FURIOUS*57*J Arneaud
344 5.SMOOTH SAILING*55.5*J Boodramsingh
111 6.FINISHING TOUCH*57*D Khelawan
222 7.SUPREMACY*49.5*K Razack
RACE 4 (2:55 PM) - ROCKSTONE MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 25-0 – 1200M – PURSE: $13,915
479 1.LADY HAMILTON*52*T Phillips2
113 2.KOBE*58.5*N Abrego
272 3.THUNDERBIRD*58.5*D Khelawan
231 4.FULFILL*58*B Boodramsingh
344 5.MAN ON FIRE*52*K Razack
657 6.PRICE ALERT*57*N Flavenney
678 7.EL CHAPO*49.5*N Mohammed
985 8.CON TE PARTIRO*54.5*J Arneaud
690 9.SHE WBO ON TIME*53*O Mohammed2
RACE 5 (3:35 PM) - GINSENG MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 90-70 – 1350M – PURSE: $17,710
547 1.DESERT DANCER*53.5*D Khelawan
121 2.STROKE OF LUCK*57*T Phillips2
522 3.NEWS FLASH*53.5*N Flavenney
311 4.SOCA SYMPHONY*53*B Boodramsingh
862 5.SUPER BIRD*56*N Mohammed
354 6.LEONARDO ANGEL*51*O Mohammed2
431 7.PATTA PATTA*47*K Razack
733 8.PAWAN PUTRA*50.5*N Abrego
RACE 6 (4:15 PM) - CARIB TRINIDAD DERBY STAKES OPEN TO W.I. BRED 3 Y.O. - 2000M – PURSE: $75,000
152 1.PRINCESS ARUNA*54*N Mohammed
211 2.SOCA HARMONY*54*N Abrego
122 3.CROWN PRINCE*57*B Boodramsingh
271 4.SHAREEF*57*O Mohammed
51 5.BAY VIEW*57*D Khelawan
213 6.DAVINDRA*57*J Boodramsingh
535 7.MAGICAL WORLD*54*D Butcher
7 8.JCPEYTON*54*K Razack
RACE 7 (5:00 PM) - HURRICANE REEF MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 35-0 – 1100M (TURF) - PURSE: $13,915
422 1.DAVINA*55.5*T Phillips2
326 2.D’HUMMINGBIRD*53*K Razack
638 3.LAMBADA*53.5*B Boodramsingh
464 4.SCHWARZENEGGER*57*D Blackman
441 5.COUNTRY SIGN*58.5*D Khelawan
316 6.PROUD VANESSA*58*D Butcher
476 7.FEEL THE HEAT*58*N Abrego
342 8.PRINCESS ALEX*57.5*N Mohammed
733 9.INFORTHEGLORY*56*J Arneaud
554 10.ATTA GIRL SILVY*56*J Boodramsingh
0 11.ZIAH*55.5*O Mohammed2
736 12.EMPRESS HASSAN*57.5*O Mohammed2
116 13.ZELDA*58*D Khelawan
