Body found in Curepe not a child
POLICE are working to identify a decomposed body found dumped in a bushy area along the Southern Main Road, Curepe.
They dismissed reports circulating on social media that the body was that of a child, but owing to the state of decomposition they were unable to give the sex, ethnicity or description of the dead person.
Newsday understands residents reported smelling a foul scent near Phillip Street.
When St Joseph police arrived they found the body lying near the entrance of a barred-off property. Police cordoned off the area and redirected traffic.
The body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre.
Investigations are ongoing.
Comments
"Body found in Curepe not a child"