Body found in Curepe not a child

A police officer supervises undertakers at they remove a decomposing body from an overgrown lot along the Southern Main Road in Curepe on Thursday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

POLICE are working to identify a decomposed body found dumped in a bushy area along the Southern Main Road, Curepe.

They dismissed reports circulating on social media that the body was that of a child, but owing to the state of decomposition they were unable to give the sex, ethnicity or description of the dead person.

Newsday understands residents reported smelling a foul scent near Phillip Street.

When St Joseph police arrived they found the body lying near the entrance of a barred-off property. Police cordoned off the area and redirected traffic.

The body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre.

Investigations are ongoing.