Benedict’s, San Juan North take charge in SSFL Premiership

St Benedict’s climbed to the top of Group A in the SSFL Premiership after beating Speyside High School 3-0 on Wednesday. -

THROUGHOUT a stormy match day three, on Wednesday evening, the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) was showered with goals at every ground played on the day.

The rainy weather failed to hinder all but one fixture in the league as the teams at the top of both groups thrived in the wet conditions.

Early pace-setters, St. Benedict’s College, climbed to the top of Group A after dominating Speyside High School, who have been impressive so far this season. The La Romaine outfit cruised to a 3-0 victory, and they overthrew the Tobagonians from the summit of the group standings.

In the north, after being the first team to beat Naparima in three seasons last weekend, Fatima College produced another jaw-dropping performance against Carapichaima East, hammering the central side 10-0. Fatima, who are a newly-promoted team in the league, remain unbeaten in their first three games of the season.

Elsewhere, St Anthony’s College edged St. Augustine 3-2 and the fixture between Naparima and Pleasantville was abandoned due to inclement weather. The defending champions led 2-0 at the moment the match was postponed.

In Group B, San Juan North continued their charge towards claiming top spot by beating Moruga Secondary 3-0. They now stand on nine points with a goal-difference of +20. This season’s Tiger Tanks Cup champions, Presentation College (San Fernando) lurk behind them following a slender 2-1 victory against East Mucurapo. Both teams march on with a 100 per cent record.

The other fixtures in the group saw Malick Secondary scrape a 1-0 win against Trinity East while Queen’s Royal College (QRC) and Chaguanas North played to a 2-2 draw.

The next round of matches will take place on September 26. The Group A matches will be Pleasantville vs Fatima (2pm), St Benedict’s vs Naparima (4pm), St Augustine vs Fatima (4pm) and Speyside vs Pleasantville (4pm).

The Group B fixtures will be played on September 28, showcasing Trinity East vs San Juan North (2pm), Chaguanas North vs East Mucurapo (4pm), Malick Secondary vs QRC (4pm) and Presentation vs Moruga Secondary.