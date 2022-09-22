Amazon Warriors overcome King's 104 to earn rare CPL win

Guyana Amazon Warriors batsman Shai Hope (left) is bowled by Jamaica Tallawahs' Mohammad Nabi during the teams' Hero Caribbean Premier League match at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Wednesday. Also in photo is Tallawahs wicketkeeper Kennar Lewis. PHOTO COURTESY CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE. -

GUYANA AMAZON Warriors earned only their second win, in seven matches, in the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), courtesy of a 12-run margin over Jamaica Tallawahs at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Wednesday evening.

The Amazon Warriors, boosted by a noisy crowd and an eighth-wicket partnership of 74, in 4.2 overs, between Odean Smith and Keemo Paul, tallied 178 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Smith made 42 (16 balls, six sixes) while Paul was unbeaten on 24 (12 balls, two fours and two sixes). Shai Hope topscored for the Amazon Warriors with 60 (45 balls, four fours and three sixes).

The off-spin duo of Mohammad Nabi (three wickets for 12 runs) and Chris Green (2/24) did the damage for the Tallawahs.

Brandon King offered lone resistance with an elegant knock of 104 (66 balls, eight fours and seven sixes) but the Tallawahs were dismissed for 166, with one ball remaining.

Smtih, who was named as the Man of the Match, took 2/26, while leg-spinner Imran Tahir had 2/17 and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie claimed 2/36.

The Amazon Warriors will face St Lucia Kings on Thursday, at Providence, from 7 pm.