Why not give capybara seat in Parliament

THE EDITOR: I find it shameful how we have treated the wild capybara found in Port of Spain. Instead of casting it out to the Caroni Swamp, we should have given it a seat in Parliament and throw some of our representatives in the swamp instead (exchange rate: one capybara to ten non-performers).

We call it “invasive” and “destructive,” but this description seems more suited for certain Tobago politicians. I also doubt any capybara would waste $400,000 as has been done in Tobago, or misbehave in public office.

I’m pretty sure the four-legged capybara would understand the plight of unfixed roads that resemble a moon colony after an asteroid storm. And since capybaras spend time in water, I am certain they would revamp WASA and people would actually get a reliable water supply.

Capybaras are also prey animals and so would do something about our out-of-control crime situation other than keep giving the protective services a huge budget allocation year after year without any improvement.

Yes, capybaras would be an improvement over the humans we currently have.

R SAMAROO

via e-mail