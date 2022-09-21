Trinbago Knight Riders fans in action at Brian Lara Cricket Academy

This TKR fan dressed as famous super hero character Hulk for the Hero CPL T20 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St St Lucia Kings, on Sunday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Newsday photographer Lincoln Holder captured these fan action images, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, over the last weekend.

Trinbago Knight Riders' hosted the Jamaica Tallawahs on Saturday and took on the St Lucia Kings, on Sunday, at the southern venue as part of the 2023 edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament.