Tobago gets 6 reports of damage caused by weather

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. Photo by David Reid

The Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has received six reports of problems on the island during the ongoing yellow-level adverse weather alert.

A weather alert issued on Tuesday by the MeteorologicalOffice warned of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms expected over oceanic waters and extending across Trinidad and Tobago. This activity is associated with an active tropical wave with potential for development over the next few days. It said gusty winds of over 70km/hr can be expected.

Contacted on Wednesday morning, officials at TEMA said that they had received six reports of flash flooding, residential flooding and fallen trees in the road in Bacolet, All Fields Trace Carnbee, Mary’s Hill, Mt Grace, Mt St George and Roxborough.

On his Facebook page, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine warned the public to be careful.