TKR seek crucial points against Patriots in CPL

Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate a wicket at the Hero Caribbean Premier League match against the St Lucia Kings at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Tarouba, on Sunday. - Lincoln Holder

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) will be eager for a win against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to keep their chances alive of qualifying for the playoffs in the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament.

TKR will play Patriots at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana, at 10 am, on Thursday. TKR are fourth in the six-team standings with seven points.

After playing Patriots on Thursday, TKR will play their last preliminary match against Guyana Amazon Warriors on Saturday, at 7 pm.

The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs.

TKR are coming off an inconsistent run at home which saw the franchise win two matches and lose two.

TKR opened their home leg with an eight-wicket defeat against Barbados Royals at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on September 13.

A day later at the same venue, TKR bounced back and got past Amazon Warriors by 26 runs.

On Saturday, TKR continued that winning form at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba with a four-wicket victory over Jamaica Tallawahs.

TKR ended their home leg of the tournament with a narrow one-run loss to St Lucia Kings in Tarouba, on Sunday.

TKR’s batting is yet to fire with only Tim Seifert and Colin Munro scoring more than 100 runs in the tournament so far.

More was expected of the TKR batting with captain Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell in the team.

Patriots are in fifth place with six points.

Patriots only have one match remaining in the preliminary phase and will need to defeat TKR and hope other results go their way to qualify for the playoffs.