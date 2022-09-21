Speyside, San Juan North aim to continue good form in SSFL

St. Augustine's Jordan Ferdinand, centre, and Naparima's Daimiel Mitchell go after the ball during the teams' Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division match at the St Augustine Secondary School Ground in St Augustine, on September 14. - AYANNA KINSALE

SPEYSIDE and San Juan North will try to maintain their position on top their respective groups when the 2022 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premiership division continues on Wednesday.

Speyside are the leaders of Group A after winning back-to-back matches to start the season.

In round two on Saturday, Speyside edged St Anthony’s 2-1.

Speyside will welcome St Benedict’s to the Speyside Recreation Ground in round three at 3.30 pm.

St Benedict’s have made a solid start to the campaign and are second in Group A with one draw and one win.

St Benedict’s will be confident after crushing Carapichaima East 8-0 in round two.

San Juan North lead Group B with six points after a convincing 13-0 victory over Chaguanas North in round two.

San Juan North are expected to keep up their winning form as they play a struggling Moruga Secondary outfit in Moruga, at 4 pm.

Moruga are last among the eight teams in Group B after losing their opening two matches. Trinity East handed Moruga their second consecutive loss in round two with a 3-0 win.

Up to press time on Tuesday night, the disciplinary committee of the SSFL was in a meeting which may change the result of the round one fixture between Malick and Chaguanas North.

The SSFL will also have their eyes on the weather as a tropical wave is expected to hit TT on Wednesday which may affect the matches scheduled.

ROUND THREE FIXTURES

GROUP A

St Anthony’s vs St Augustine, St Anthony’s, 4 pm

Naparima vs Pleasantville, Naparima, 4 pm

Fatima vs Carapichaima East, Fatima, 4 pm

Speyside vs St Benedict’s, Speyside Recreation, 3.30 pm

GROUP B

Moruga vs San Juan North, Moruga, 4 pm

East Mucurapo vs Presentation (San Fernando), Trinity College Ground (Moka), 4 pm.

Malick vs Trinity East, St Mary’s College Ground, 4 pm

QRC vs Chaguanas North, QRC, 4 pm