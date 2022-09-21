Some licensing walk-ins allowed from October 3

The Licensing Authority of TT's office in Caroni. - PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

THE Ministry of Works and Transport has announced the removal of an appointment system for several of its licensing services.

In a press release on Wednesday, the ministry said walk-ins will be accepted for some transactions from October 3.

It said the appointment system will continue for other services.

It also reminded the public that a proof of address (utility bill no older than three months) is needed for licensing transactions.

The accepted forms of proof include bills for cable, home internet, electricity or water.

"If a customer does not have a utility bill in their name, he or she is required to produce a letter of authorisation from the owner and a copy of their national identification."

The ministry thanked the public for its support.

No appointments needed from October 3:

First-issue drivers permit

Taxi badge (application/renewal/loss/defaced)

Vehicle registration

Application for certified copies, lost/stolen/defaced permits, workman's permit

Collection of taxi badge, certified copies, extracts, inspection certificates

School bus transactions

VTS garage transaction