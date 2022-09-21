Seven sports confirmed for 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe - Photo by David Reid

ATHLETES will compete in seven sports at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, hosted by Trinidad and Tobago.

In a post via Facebook, on Wednesday, Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe said, “The sport programme for Trinbago 2023 has been confirmed with seven sports set to feature at the Commonwealth Youth Games. Taking place from 4-11 August 2023, the games will feature athletes aged 14-18.”

Cudjoe said the games will highlight TT to the world. “The sporting activities will take place in two clusters, one in Couva, Trinidad and the other in Tobago, to bring a diverse perspective of the twin island country to the nations of the Commonwealth, as well as to showcase a festival of the country’s activities.”

The seven sports that will feature at the Commonwealth Youth Games are swimming (boys/girls), athletics (boys/girls), cycling (boys/girls),

netball (girls), rugby sevens (boys/girls), triathlon (boys/girls) and

beach volleyball (boys/girls).

The Commonwealth Youth Games were initially scheduled to be held in TT in 2021, but was postponed because of the covid19 pandemic.